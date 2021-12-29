Bills activate 4 from COVID list, including WR Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley

The Buffalo Bills received a large chunk of important pieces back from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In total, the Bills (9-6) will now have these four players back in their lineup from the designation when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17:

WR Cole Beasley

WR Gabriel Davis

OL Jon Feliciano

DE AJ Epenesa

The team announced their removal from the COVID list on Wednesday.

All four players were originally placed on the designation at different times.

Feliciano spent the longest period there, beginning on Dec. 19. The following day, Epenesa was sent there.

As last week rolled on, Beasley was placed in the COVID protocol on Dec. 21. As a bit expected, he was very unhappy about it and voiced that.

Finally, on Friday Davis was the final player placed there.

Thanks to the NFL following new CDC protocols for quarantine time, which drops it from 10 days to potentially five depending on circumstances, Davis was able to be activated earlier than expected.

Related