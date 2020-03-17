Bills acquire potential Patriots target Stefon Diggs in trade with Vikings

Stefon Diggs has finally been traded. But it wasn't to the New England Patriots.

Instead, Diggs will be heading to one of the Patriots' AFC East rivals. He landed with the Buffalo Bills, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills gave up a massive package to get Diggs. The package included four draft picks including the No. 22 overall selection.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Diggs has long been the subject of trade rumors after struggling to connect with Kirk Cousins this past season. After Cousins signed a two-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs sent out a cryptic tweet that led many to believe he would be on the move.

And, lo and behold, he now is.

It's somewhat understandable why the Patriots wouldn't want to give up the massive amount of draft capital that the Bills did to get Diggs. The Patriots need to plug several holes on their team and offloading that much draft capital without an assurance that Tom Brady would return would surely be a risk, even for a player as talented as Diggs.

But now, the Patriots will face Diggs twice a year for the remaining four years on the 26-year-old's contract.

Last season with the Vikings, Diggs caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a career-high 17.9 yards per reception. He has logged back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and will now have a chance to be a true No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen.

Diggs was the second big-name receiver to be traded on Monday. DeAndre Hopkins was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the day for a much lesser package.

