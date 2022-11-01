Bills re-acquire Dean Marlowe in trade with Falcons

The Buffalo Bills are on the board with a second move at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

The team announced that safety Dean Marlowe was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. Buffalo sent a seventh-round pick to Atlanta for the defender.

Marlowe, 30, is very much a familiar face. He previously suited up for the Bills from 2017 to 2020.

After his first time in Buffalo, Marlowe signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions during the 2021 offseason.

