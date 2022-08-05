Bills: 70,000 tickets distributed for Friday’s ‘Red & Blue’ practice

The Buffalo Bills have handed out a ton of tickets for their annual “Red & Blue” training camp practice at Highmark Stadium.

This year’s is slated for Friday with gates opening at 3 p.m. The team announced last week that tickets were all sold out.

The Bills followed that up with some ridiculous news on Thursday.

According to the team via the Buffalo News, somewhere around 70,000 tickets were given to fans:

The Bills report that 70,000 tickets have been distributed for tomorrow’s Red&Blue Practice at the Stadium. 70K!

Tickets were free. All 70K may not show. But very big crowd expected. — Mark Gaughan (@gggaughan) August 4, 2022

Considering the tickets were free, it’s unlikely all of those tickets will be used.

But that many being given out for a practice? Now that’s some fan base Buffalo has.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire