Bills take 7-6 lead with Josh Allen touchdown pass to start fourth quarter

At long last, Buffalo is on the board.

Quarterback Josh Allen hit receiver Deonte Harty on a 3-yard swing pass to the left side for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter, giving the Bills a 7-6 lead over the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The play capped a 17-play, 89-yard drive that took 9:58 off the clock. The lengthy drive was just the second possession of the half after New York punted with 9:52 left in the third quarter.

The Bills were 4-of-4 on third down during the possession, methodically making their way down the field.

There was a skirmish between the two teams down toward the goal line that did not result in any ejections. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Kayvon Thibodeaux were all flagged for unnecessary roughness after a 3-yard run by Latavius Murray down to the Giants’ 3-yard line. But that was offset by an unnecessary roughness penalty on left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Allen is now 13-of-23 for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception so far on Sunday.