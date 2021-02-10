Bills’ 6 most improved players of 2020

The Bills had their best season in a long time in 2020. The reasons for that are pretty obvious.

The offense was the best the team has had in its history. Milestones and records galore followed all the way to the AFC Championship game.

That was the result of new additions into the lineup, most notably wide receiver Stefon Diggs. However, some guys did some heaving hauling of their own and stepped up in a big way from 2019 to 2020.

With that, here are six Bills players that improved the most this season:

QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Starting at the obvious, Josh Allen. The quarterback went from being questioned as a passer to finishing in second place in the NFL's MVP voting this year. Without Allen, the Bills are not in the AFC title game... and aren't among the early frontrunners for Super Bowl LVI next year.

WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

After adding Diggs last offseason, many speculated how much the move would benefit wideout John Brown. Due to a rash of injuries to Brown, it was Cole Beasley who thrived behind Diggs instead. Opposing teams had to key in on the NFL's leading receiver each week, which helped Beasley on the inside. In big part because of that and his own talents. he earned his first All-Pro honors (second team) this year.

P Corey Bojorquez

Bills punter Corey Bojorquez. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

In terms of statistics, punter Corey Bojorquez improved in several areas. His yards per punt alone jumped from 41.9 to 50.8 in 2020. The true story on Bojorquez comes via the narrative. Prior to this season, the Bills front office kept bringing in competition for him and the fan base speculated he would be cut. By the time the year ended, some considered him a Pro Bowl snub.

OL Daryl Williams

Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

While not a member of the Bills in 2019, it's hard to leave off Daryl Williams. Previously with the Carolina Panthers, folks in Charlotte were all too excited he was leaving last offseason. After a promising 2017, Williams battled a slew of injuries and position changes over the next two campaigns before heading to Buffalo. He made the most of that opportunity. Even Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at his end of season press conference that he was shocked how well Williams played. Beane expected Cody Ford to start at right tackle, but Williams' play moved Ford inside. Now Williams is set to become a free agent and it remains to be seen if Buffalo can lock him up. Pro Football Focus ranked Williams the 21st best tackle in the NFL this season.

Story continues

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Isaiah McKenzie's Week 17 stood out as he had a couple of touchdowns against the Dolphins, including a return score. However, the gadget player did have career-best season overall on offense. Despite slotting as Buffalo's No. 4 or 5 wideout, McKenzie had career-highs in: Receiving yards (282), catches (30), touchdowns (5) and he threw a touchdown as well.

DT Justin Zimmer

Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

A rotational piece along Buffalo's defensive line, Justin Zimmer came out of nowhere to produce for the Bills. Zimmer started his career in Buffalo in 2016 as an undrafted rookie, bounced around the NFL and CFL, and returned. Zimmer appeared in 12 games for Buffalo after appearing in only three in his career prior to this year. He had his first-career sack and a game-winning forced fumble to beat the Patriots. Not bad. In 2021, the Bills D-line might have changes coming, but Zimmer at least earned a shot at finding a spot in that rotation again.

1

1