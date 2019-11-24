Bills up 6-0 at halftime, but could be more

The weather in Buffalo doesn’t make it conducive to kicking or passing today.

But the Bills will still be kicking themselves for the opportunities they missed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buffalo’s up 6-0 at the half on Denver, but the lead could have been so much more.

The Bills settled for field goals on a pair of drives into the red zone, and coupled with a rare Josh Allen interception (his first in 172 attempts), the Bills have left points on the board.

They’ve held the Broncos to 94 yards in the first half, which only underscores how frustrated they should be.