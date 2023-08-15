Bills 53-man roster roster projection following first preseason game

The 2023 NFL preseason is underway for the Buffalo Bills.

The exhibition season opened with a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That first dose of Bills football gave us some insights into who could end up making the team’s final roster.

With that, here is Bills Wire’s way-too-early 53-man roster projection following the Colts matchup:

Quarterback

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and Matt Barkley #5 (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Cut(s): Matt Barkley

For now, we keep the Bills’ tried-and-tested Barkley method. Kyle Allen signed a one-year contract to be Josh Allen’s main backup, which leaves Barkley to as the third-string on the practice squad.

Yes, Barkley outplayed Kyle Allen against the Colts, however, Barkley played against third-stringers. He’ll have to do it again throughout the preseason to actually take Kyle Allen’s position.

Running back

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Damien Harris, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Cut(s): Darrynton Evans, Jordan Mims

Following Nyheim Hines’ season-ending knee injury, this position group became straight forward. In due time, Evans only became a placeholder for Hines’ spot. It’ll be Harris and Murray backing up Cook in 2023.

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter

Cut(s): Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Tyrell Shavers, Dezmon Patmon, Isaiah Coulter, Bryan Thompson, Marcell Ateman

The receiver room is always a deep one, but as far as the Bills are concerned, it’s another group that wasn’t expected to see much movement.

The likes of Shavers and Patmon scored touchdowns against Indianapolis, but they’re battling it out for practice squad spots. Shorter, a fifth-round rookie, has a huge edge because of his draft status–Meanwhile, Isabella is an interesting name that’s getting some run but he still has to do a lot more to take a roster spot.

Tight end

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

Cut(s): Joel Wilson, Jace Sternberger

While this is a thin number, Gilliam has the versatility to help out in a pinch. Sternberger’s fumble against the Colts locked in that belief.

Offensive line

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Ike Boettger, Brandon Shell, Ryan Bates

Cut(s): Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Richard Gouraige, David Quessenberry

One of the telling signs from the Colts matchup was the second-string offensive line. Shell was there at right tackle, Quessenberry was not on the left side. Instead, it was Van Demark.

For now, Shell looks like he might have an edge in the swing-tackle battle over Quessenberry and Doyle, who was injured in the contest as well. Doyle really needs to turn it around.

The interior of the line looks cut and dry. Torrence started over Bates, but the position battle at right guard will likely continue throughout the preseason. Edwards and Boettger are more established and versatile as backups, but Gouraige is a depth name to watch. Looks like a strong pick for the practice squad.

Defensive tackle

Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Kendal Vickers, DJ Dale, Cortez Broughton

Back from the PUP list, Phillips rounds out this group. Settle has played well throughout the summer after reworking his contract with the team and Ford clearly has a place as another space eater in the middle. Ford played well against Indy, too.

Defensive end

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Roster (5): Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham, Leonard Floyd

Cut(s): Kingsley Jonathan, Kameron Cline, Shane Ray

Injury: Von Miller

It’s still up in the in terms of what will happen with Miller. He remains on the PUP list for now, and considering a return by opening day would be incredibly fast, we’ll keep him there.

After Miller’s return is really where this position group gets interesting. Who ends up leaving? There could be a trade or a valuable piece placed on the waiver wire by the Bills. Shaq Lawson might be that odd-man out as Basham had a sack against the Colts and can provide special teams snaps.

Linebacker

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (USAT)

Roster (5): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich

Cut(s): Baylon Spector, AJ Klein, Travin Howard

The battle to replace Tremaine Edmunds rolls on for another week… especially since Bernard did not play against Indianapolis due to a hamstring injury. Dodson saw extended playing time but was a mixed bag.

Spector was briefly getting a chance to earn that job in training camp but against the Colts, then Klein played ahead of him. Not a good sign.

Matakevich remains on the PUP list like Miller… but it does not appear he has a long-term injury like Miller.

Cornerback

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (7): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis

Cut(s): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown, Alex Austin

Versatility comes in huge here. Lewis, Neal and even Benford are players that can be moved around the defense. Post-Colts, it appears Jackson leads the race to start across from White, but we’ll see if that remains the same next weekend. His interception didn’t hurt his chances, that’s for sure.

Safety

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin

Cut(s): Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson, Dean Marlowe

Hamlin recorded a few spots against the Colts, including one of fourth down. He looks poised to make the final roster after that.

Specialists

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson

Cut(s): N/A

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire