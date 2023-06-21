Bills 53-man roster projection: Post-minicamp

The Buffalo Bills took the field for their 2023 minicamp amid a cloud of drama surrounding the status of receiver Stefon Diggs.

Even so, there was actual football takeaways to be made.

With that, here is Bills Wire’s post-minicamp 53-man roster projection for the team:

Quarterback

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Cut(s): Matt Barkley

The Bills will do their tried-and-tested Barkley method. Kyle Allen signed a one-year contract to be Josh Allen’s main backup, which leaves Barkley to as the third-string on the practice squad.

Running back

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Damien Harris, James Cook, Nyheim Hines, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Cut(s): Jordan Mims

The Bills look to be doubling down on their short yardage backs in Harris and Murry, who both signed as free agents. After trading for Hines last season, the team will do what it takes to make him work. The front office referenced a desire for him to be more involved at the end of the 2022 season.

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter

Cut(s): Dezmon Patmon, KeeSean Johnson, Isaiah Coulter, Jalen Wayne, Tyrell Shavers, Bryan Thompson, Marcell Ateman

When the Bills decided to draft Shorter in the fifth round, the top-six felt solidified. But there could be training camp pressure.

Aside from Davis’ long-term fit, the slot battle will take shape during training camp between Shakir and Harty. Signs point toward Shakir, who the Bills drafted in 2022, to get a strong look there.

Tight end

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

Cut(s): Joel Wilson, Nick Guggemos

While three is a thin number, Gilliam has the versatility to help out in a pinch. Morris has shown promising signs as well, but his contributions on special teams is the difference maker between the cuts.

Offensive line

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Ike Boettger, Ryan Bates

Cut(s): Greg Mancz, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Noah Henderson, Richard Gouraige, David Quessenberry

Injury: Tommy Doyle

Doyle’s health status is up in the air ahead of 2023, so Shell gets the edge as the swing tackle. Doyle was back on the field doing some drills during minicamp, but it’s too soon to tell for sure.

A huge position to watch is guard. It will be a four-man battle for two spots between McGovern, Edwards, Bates and Torrence… but it appears all will at least make the final roster. Gouraige has been named an UDFA worth watching as well, but he has an uphill climb, along with seventh-round rookie Nick Broeker. Both could be destined for the practice squad as they’re viewed as developmental pieces.

Defensive tackle

Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant, DJ Dale, Cortez Broughton, Kendal Vickers

Injury: Jordan Phillips

Because of his shoulder injury Phillips has been sitting out spring practices. Until we see him back on the field, an injury designation is the safe bet for him.

Defensive end

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Roster (4): Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Leonard Floyd

Cut(s): Kingsley Jonathan, Kameron Cline, Shane Ray, Boogie Basham

Injury: Von Miller

Ever the optimistic guy when it comes to… everything, it’s hard to imagine Miller starting on opening day. He’s dealing with an injury that usually keeps players out an entire year.

The addition of Floyd gives Miller time… but puts some question on the status of Lawson and Basham. While Basham is listed as a “cut,” he could more likely be traded for a Day 3 draft pick instead of being outright let go. Basham just hasn’t done much of anything in a Bills uniform. Lawson has.

Linebacker

Roster (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector

Cut(s): AJ Klein, Travin Howard

While Klein could be a valuable veteran backup, the Bills did not covet him a ton over the past year or so. In a scenario where he’s cut, he could certainly be picked for the practice squad as at vet depth option.

By the time training camp ends, the replacement for Tremaine Edmunds will be found whether that be Williams, Dodson or Bernard. Williams has taken snaps at Edmunds’ old spot, but training camp will be the true indicator if he’s in true contention.

Regardless, both of these backups will have special teams roles for them. Especially Matakevich. Spector, a former Round 7 draft pick, will get a practice squad look if he ends up being cut in the end. He’ll be around one way or another.

Cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (AP Photo/John Amis)

Roster (7): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis

Cut(s): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyler McMichael, Alex Austin

Versatility comes in huge here. Seven is a big number… but Lewis and Benford are players that can be moved around the defense to safety. That also helps them edge out Austin until he proves something in training camp. Austin should put pressure on Lewis specifically, but the Bills continually show they like Lewis.

One of the headlines to watch during training camp will also be how the depth chart shapes. Specifically between Benford, Elam and Jackson at the No. 2 starting spot across from White.

Safety

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin

Cut(s): Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson, Dean Marlowe

The steps Hamlin has taken this spring have been remarkable. It looks like he’s on pace to be fully back to football workouts by the start of 2023. Aside from him, the top three spots at safety feel locked in.

Specialists

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson

Cut(s): N/A

