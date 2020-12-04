Bills at 49ers: Thursday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 13 meeting at State Farm Stadium:
San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
Did not practice
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)
CB K’Waun Williams (ankle)
Limited
CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring)
Full practice
Brandon Aiyuk (not injury related)
DT DJ Jones (not injury related)
DL Jordan Willis (not injury related)
Notes:
Samuel had more of rest day, per 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. … Aiyuk, Jones and Willis all just returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited
QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
TE Reggie Gilliam (hamstring)
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
Full practice
Jon Feliciano (foot)
Notes:
Feliciano did not miss any time with an injury last week, but is listed because he’s receiving treatment on it.
