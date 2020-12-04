Bills at 49ers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 13 meeting at State Farm Stadium:

San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

Did not practice

Limited

Full practice

  • Brandon Aiyuk (not injury related)

  • DT DJ Jones (not injury related)

  • DL Jordan Willis (not injury related)

Notes:

Samuel had more of rest day, per 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. … Aiyuk, Jones and Willis all just returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited

  • QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)

  • TE Reggie Gilliam (hamstring)

  • RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

Full practice

Notes:

Feliciano did not miss any time with an injury last week, but is listed because he’s receiving treatment on it.

