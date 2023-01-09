Bills, 49ers, and Chiefs highlight the list of Eagles’ 2023 opponents
The Eagles are NFC East champions and have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Philadelphia is a 2022 playoff team and they’ll finish in first-place within the NFC East, earning Nick Sirianni’s team a first place schedule. Such a scenario would have Philadelphia facing their normal division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, New York), while also facing all four teams in the NFC West and AFC East.
They’ll also play high-profile road matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Buccaneers.
Home opponents at Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings (first place finisher in the NFC North)
Away Opponents
Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place finisher in the NFC South)
Kansas City Chiefs (first place finisher in the AFC West)
Reaction
At first glance, it’ll be one of the NFL’s toughest schedules with six playoff teams visiting Lincoln Financial Field and four playoff opponents on the road.
The NFC was the NFL’s toughest division this year, and they’ll have six games total against Dallas, Washington, and the New York Giants.
They’ll also face the NFC West, AFC East, and Kansas City Chiefs just to name a few while playing nine games on the road.
At first glance, they’ll face the NFL’s top two quarterbacks as well in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.