Bills, 49ers, and Chiefs highlight the list of Eagles’ 2023 opponents

The Eagles are NFC East champions and have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Philadelphia is a 2022 playoff team and they’ll finish in first-place within the NFC East, earning Nick Sirianni’s team a first place schedule. Such a scenario would have Philadelphia facing their normal division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, New York), while also facing all four teams in the NFC West and AFC East.

They’ll also play high-profile road matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Buccaneers.

Home opponents at Lincoln Financial Field

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals



San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins



Minnesota Vikings (first place finisher in the NFC North)

Away Opponents

Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place finisher in the NFC South)

Kansas City Chiefs (first place finisher in the AFC West)



Reaction

At first glance, it’ll be one of the NFL’s toughest schedules with six playoff teams visiting Lincoln Financial Field and four playoff opponents on the road.

The NFC was the NFL’s toughest division this year, and they’ll have six games total against Dallas, Washington, and the New York Giants.

They’ll also face the NFC West, AFC East, and Kansas City Chiefs just to name a few while playing nine games on the road.

At first glance, they’ll face the NFL’s top two quarterbacks as well in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

