Bills up 3-0 after Jets fumble opening kickoff

The Bills special teams had a big error at the end of last Monday's loss to the Broncos, but they are off to a better start on Sunday.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam crushed Jets kickoff returner Xavier Gipson to force a fumble that was recovered by Quintin Morris at the Jets' 21-yard-line.

The Bills were not able to turn the takeaway into a touchdown, however. After a short run and an incompletion, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams sacked Josh Allen to force the Bills to settle for a Tyler Bass field goal attempt.

Bass was good from 48 yards and the Bills lead 3-0 with 90 seconds off the clock in Buffalo.