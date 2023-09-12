Bills go up 3-0 after Aaron Rodgers' departure

The Bills have jumped out to a lead on Monday Night Football.

Kicker Tyler Bass provided the Bills with their first points of the season on a 40-yard field goal that put the Bills up 3-0 with 3:05 left in the first quarter. The drive started after the Jets punted to end their first possession and took place against the backdrop of Aaron Rodgers' departure a few plays earlier.

The Jets say Rodgers is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Buffalo picked up three first downs on the drive and moved to the Jets' 21-yard-line, but a John Franklin-Myers sack forced them back and led to the field goal. Josh Allen is 8-of-9 for 54 yards and Stefon Diggs has a pair of catches for 22 yards.