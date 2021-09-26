Washington rallied back from a 21-0 deficit to keep things interesting in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but any further comeback efforts may have to happen without right guard Brandon Scherff.

Scherff was injured late in the second quarter and returned to the locker room with medical personnel ahead of his teammates. Scherff appeared to get hurt when he ran into the wall around the edge of the sideline while trying to tackle Taron Johnson after an interception. The turnover wound up being overturned by an illegal contact penalty, but Scherff’s injury means it was a painful play for Washington all the same.

Washington punted a couple of plays later and the Bills drove for a 47-yard Tyler Bass field goal as time expired in the first half. The kick made it 27-14 at the break.

The Bills built a 21-0 lead on three Josh Allen touchdown passes over the first 18-plus minutes of the game. The second and third came after the defense forced turnovers

Allen was 22-of-28 for 263 yards overall and his play is a nice change of pace from the first couple of weeks of the regular season. Barring another major spurt from Washington, the result will wind up being a welcome change from the team’s first home game of the year as well.

Bills up 27-14, Brandon Scherff injured before half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk