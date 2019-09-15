Bills take 21-7 lead into locker room

The Bills opened the season with a win at MetLife Stadium and they have an 11-point lead in their bid to win a second straight game in New Jersey.

Josh Allen ran for one touchdown and threw another as the Bills ran off 21 straight points after going down 7-0 early in the first half. Allen’s touchdown run kicked off the scoring for Buffalo and Devin Singletary ran for a score before Isaiah McKenzie took a short flip from Allen for a 14-yard score in the second quarter.

The Giants had punted three times amid the Bills scores, but they were able to were able to put together their best drive since the start of the game heading into halftime. It stalled when Micah Hyde drilled Bennie Fowler to force an incompletion on third down and Aldrick Rosas missed a 48-yard field goal to keep the Bills up 21-7.

They’d get the ball back in golden field position when T.J. Jones returned a punt 60 yards to the Buffalo 33-yard-line, but Bills rookie defensive lineman Ed Oliver batted a Eli Manning pass and Trent Murphy picked it off.

Manning ended the half 9-of-19 for 74 yards and there were a lot of boos as the Giants made their way off the field at the end of their first half at home this season.