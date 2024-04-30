Bills’ 2024 rookie draft class send messages to Bills Mafia (video)
The Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL draft class is ready to get to work and they want Bills Mafia to know about it.
The team released a video with various rookie draft picks as they sent their welcome home messages to fans. The likes of safety Cole Bishop, running back Ray Davis, and others said hello to western New York.
Check it out in the clip below:
Let's work. #NFLDraft | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/WPEhSYCmdn
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 28, 2024
