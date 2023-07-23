Bills 2023 training camp preview: Offensive line

The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s offensive line heading into the summer:

Additions

Bills guard David Edwards (76) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McGovern

David Edwards

O’Cyrus Torrence (R)

Nick Broeker (R)

Brandon Shell

Richard Gouraige (R)

Subtractions

Rodger Saffold #76 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Greg Van Roten

Rodger Saffold

Justin Murray

Bobby Hart

Full roster

Bills center Mitch Morse (60) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Center/guard

Name Year Mitch Morse 9 Ryan Bates 5 O’Cyrus Torrence R Connor McGovern 5 David Edwards 5 Ike Boettger 6 Greg Mancz 8 Kevin Jarvis 2 Nick Broeker R

Tackle

Name Year Dion Dawkins 7 Spencer Brown 3 David Quessenberry 6 Brandon Shell 8 Tommy Doyle 3 Ryan Van Demark 2 Alec Anderson 2 Richard Gouraige R

Preseason schedule

Bills tackle / guard David Quessenberry (77) and guard Connor McGovern (66) and tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at. Steelers 6:30 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Tickets

Things to watch: Quick hits

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

As much as starting positions are up for grabs, so are depth positions. Boettger, Doyle and Quessenberry are names too watch.

Brown is the favorite to start at right tackle but the Bills did add competition for him by signing Shell.

Big question: Who starts at guard?

. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The guard position is a packed house and the best men will win.

McGovern was Buffalo’s noted free-agent addition, but Edwards comes to western New York with starting experience as well. Torrence, a second-round rookie, is expected to make a push at starting as well.

As the incumbent starter at right guard for the Bills, Bates will have something to say about the outcome here.

Prediction

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (AP)

It’s hard to predict anything at all along the offensive line before the pads get on. But it looks as if Torrence and McGovern will get a good look to be the opening-day starters. Torrence was a high draft pick while McGovern signed a decent $25 million deal with the Bills.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire