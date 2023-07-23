Bills 2023 training camp preview: Offensive line
The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s offensive line heading into the summer:
Additions
David Edwards
O’Cyrus Torrence (R)
Nick Broeker (R)
Brandon Shell
Richard Gouraige (R)
Subtractions
Rodger Saffold
Bobby Hart
Full roster
Center/guard
Name
Year
Mitch Morse
9
5
O’Cyrus Torrence
R
Connor McGovern
5
David Edwards
5
6
8
2
Nick Broeker
R
Tackle
Name
Year
7
3
6
Brandon Shell
8
Tommy Doyle
3
Ryan Van Demark
2
2
Richard Gouraige
R
Preseason schedule
Preseason:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Aug. 12
vs.
Colts
1:00 p.m.
2
Aug. 19
at.
6:30 p.m.
3
Aug. 26
at
Bears
1:00 p.m.
Things to watch: Quick hits
As much as starting positions are up for grabs, so are depth positions. Boettger, Doyle and Quessenberry are names too watch.
Brown is the favorite to start at right tackle but the Bills did add competition for him by signing Shell.
Big question: Who starts at guard?
The guard position is a packed house and the best men will win.
McGovern was Buffalo’s noted free-agent addition, but Edwards comes to western New York with starting experience as well. Torrence, a second-round rookie, is expected to make a push at starting as well.
As the incumbent starter at right guard for the Bills, Bates will have something to say about the outcome here.
Prediction
It’s hard to predict anything at all along the offensive line before the pads get on. But it looks as if Torrence and McGovern will get a good look to be the opening-day starters. Torrence was a high draft pick while McGovern signed a decent $25 million deal with the Bills.