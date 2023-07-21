Bills 2023 training camp preview: Defensive line

The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s defensive line heading into the summer:

Additions

Subtractions

Bills defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (90) Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Full roster

Bills Von Miller (USAT)

Defensive tackle

Edge defender

Name Year Von Miller 13 Greg Rousseau 3 Leonard Floyd 8 Boogie Basham 3 AJ Epenesa 4 Kameron Cline 3 Shane Ray 5 Kingsley Jonathan 2

Preseason schedule

Tim Settle #99 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at. Steelers 6:30 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Tickets

Things to watch: Quick hits

AJ Epenesa Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are betting on Oliver’s potential after signing him to an extension. Many will be watching for improvement.

Epenesa and Basham are both former second-round picks, this is a big offseason for them… more below.

What impact does Floyd have?

Ford was brought in to compete/rotate with Jones. When Jones went down with injury last season, the Bills lacked a run stopper in the middle. Having depth there in Buffalo could be huge.

Big question: When will Von be back?

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

There are multiple layers to Miller’s ability to get back on the field after he suffered an ACL injury last season.

At the top and most obvious: Will he still be able to play at an elite level? While an injury he’s recovered from in the past, it’s still something that could slow him down.

If Miller can’t make it on the field for opening day, how long is he out? Can the Bills hold the fort down without him? Floyd was signed to help there, but Miller’s presence has a ripple-effect which is going to affect the play of Buffalo’s defensive tackles as well.

Once he does get on the field, someone is going to have to make room for him. Does that mean the likes of Basham or Epenesa are traded? Is somebody else cut? We’ll get that answer at some point but keeping six defensive ends on a roster is a lot.

Prediction

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately here at Bills Wire, we are not medical experts. We cannot predict when Miller will be back on the field.

But here’s one for you: A career-best year ahead for Rousseau. His numbers slowed when Miller went down in 2022. However, the addition of Floyd will make opposing teams continue to respect both sides of the pass rush.

Rousseau finished with 8.5 sacks last year and double digits in 2023 should not be out of the question. That’d be huge news for Rousseau ahead of a contract year.

