Bills 2023 training camp preview: Quarterback

The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s quarterbacks heading into the summer:

Additions

Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen (USAT)

Kyle Allen

Subtractions

. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Full roster

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks

Name Year Josh Allen 6 Kyle Allen 5 Matt Barkley 10

Preseason schedule

Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (AP Photo/John Munson)

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at. Steelers 6:30 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Tickets

Things to watch: Quick hits

Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Allen is the favorite after signing with the Bills this spring, but Matt Barkley will get a chance to be Josh Allen’s main backup if he earns it.

Big question: How does Allen handle change to offense?

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

In drafting Dalton Kincaid with their first-round pick, the Bills change the offense Allen has been used to. Buffalo ran fewer two tight end sets last season than any team in the NFL. Allen will have to start looking to his tight ends more. How does he handle that?

Prediction

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (USAT)

Kincaid’s ability to play a slot receiver role should help this transition out. It might take a few weeks to get rolling considering how little Allen will likely play in the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire