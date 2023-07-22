Bills 2023 training camp preview: Tight end

The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s tight ends heading into the summer:

Additions

Dalton Kincaid (R)

Joel Wilson (R)

Nick Guggemos

Subtractions

Full roster

Tight ends

Name Year Dawson Knox 5 Dalton Kincaid R Quintin Morris 3 Nick Guggemos 2 Joel Wilson R

Preseason schedule

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at. Steelers 6:30 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Ticket

Things to watch: Quick hits

Morris is not a lock to be dubbed the Bills’ third-string tight end but he has a great look at it. Morris makes a strong impact on special teams which will help him.

Big question: What is Dalton Kincaid's role?

As a first-round rookie, Kincaid is going to have a role in the Bills offense. Exactly what Buffalo has in store for him? That remains to be seen.

Most assume the Bills will run a lot more sets with two tight ends on the field, meaning Kincaid and Knox. It’s going to be interesting to see. Kincaid profiles as a player who can be pushed out as a receiver, too.

Prediction

Kincaid could very well burst onto the scene in the NFL. A prediction of him having more catches than Knox but fewer touchdowns seems like a fair bet. Knox has never put up huge catches or yards, but he thrives in the red zone and has NFL experience there.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire