Bills 2023 training camp preview: Tight end
The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s tight ends heading into the summer:
Additions
Dalton Kincaid (R)
Joel Wilson (R)
Nick Guggemos
Subtractions
Full roster
Tight ends
Name
Year
Dawson Knox
5
Dalton Kincaid
R
3
Nick Guggemos
2
Joel Wilson
R
Preseason schedule
Preseason:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Aug. 12
vs.
Colts
1:00 p.m.
2
Aug. 19
at.
6:30 p.m.
3
Aug. 26
at
Bears
1:00 p.m.
Things to watch: Quick hits
Morris is not a lock to be dubbed the Bills’ third-string tight end but he has a great look at it. Morris makes a strong impact on special teams which will help him.
Big question: What is Dalton Kincaid's role?
As a first-round rookie, Kincaid is going to have a role in the Bills offense. Exactly what Buffalo has in store for him? That remains to be seen.
Most assume the Bills will run a lot more sets with two tight ends on the field, meaning Kincaid and Knox. It’s going to be interesting to see. Kincaid profiles as a player who can be pushed out as a receiver, too.
Prediction
Kincaid could very well burst onto the scene in the NFL. A prediction of him having more catches than Knox but fewer touchdowns seems like a fair bet. Knox has never put up huge catches or yards, but he thrives in the red zone and has NFL experience there.