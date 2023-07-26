Bills 2023 training camp preview: Running back

The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s running backs heading into the summer:

Additions

Damien Harris

Jordan Mims (R)

Latavius Murray

Darrynton Evans

Subtractions

Devin Singletary

Zach Moss

Duke Johnson

Taiwan Jones

Nyheim Hines (injury)

Full roster

Running back

Name Year James Cook 2 Damien Harris 5 Latavius Murray 10 Darrynton Evans 3 Jordan Mims R

Full back

Name Year Reggie Gilliam 4

Preseason schedule

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at. Steelers 6:30 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Tickets

Things to watch: Quick hits

Is Evans a plug-and-play replacement for Hines?

What role will Murray play?

Big question: Who handles the workload?

All along it’s felt like former second-round pick James Cook will get a strong look to be Buffalo’s No. 1 rusher. It makes sense, but it’s hard to overlook a player like Damien Harris. Not only does he profile as an early-down rusher more than Cook, he’s also had his fair share of successes in the NFL.

Prediction

There really feel likes a world where Harris gets more snaps than Cook by the end of the 2023 season. What that might fully depend upon is his health. Harris has found ways to get banged up in his career.

Having said that, Cook will get his fair share of looks both as a rusher and receiver. Even more so with Hines out.

