Bills 2023 training camp preview: Running back
The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s running backs heading into the summer:
Additions
Damien Harris
Jordan Mims (R)
Subtractions
Devin Singletary
Zach Moss
Duke Johnson
Taiwan Jones
Nyheim Hines (injury)
Full roster
Running back
Name
Year
James Cook
2
Damien Harris
5
Latavius Murray
10
Darrynton Evans
3
Jordan Mims
R
Full back
Name
Year
4
Preseason schedule
Preseason:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Aug. 12
vs.
Colts
1:00 p.m.
2
Aug. 19
at.
6:30 p.m.
3
Aug. 26
at
Bears
1:00 p.m.
Things to watch: Quick hits
Is Evans a plug-and-play replacement for Hines?
What role will Murray play?
Big question: Who handles the workload?
All along it’s felt like former second-round pick James Cook will get a strong look to be Buffalo’s No. 1 rusher. It makes sense, but it’s hard to overlook a player like Damien Harris. Not only does he profile as an early-down rusher more than Cook, he’s also had his fair share of successes in the NFL.
Prediction
There really feel likes a world where Harris gets more snaps than Cook by the end of the 2023 season. What that might fully depend upon is his health. Harris has found ways to get banged up in his career.
Having said that, Cook will get his fair share of looks both as a rusher and receiver. Even more so with Hines out.