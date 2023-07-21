Bills 2023 training camp preview: Linebacker

The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s linebackers heading into the summer:

Additions

Bills rookie linebacker Dorian Williams (USAT)

Dorian Williams (R)

Subtractions

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (USAT)

Tremaine Edmunds

Full roster

Bills linebacker Matt Milano Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers

Preseason schedule

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at. Steelers 6:30 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Tickets

Things to watch: Quick hits

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Milano is back under a contract extension and the undisputed leader of the linebacker room. Can he handle that level of responsibility?

Special teams is going to play a huge factor in depth roster spots allocated to linebackers.

Big question: Who replaces Edmunds?

Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Edmunds heading to the Chicago Bears leaves a Niagara Falls-sized hole in the middle of the Bills defense. Someone will have to take that all-important job next to Milano.

After selecting Williams in the third round of the draft, general manager Brandon Beane said Williams would not factor into the competition. During spring practices, Williams has gotten reps there, so as of now, he’s in it.

Other candidates include Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and AJ Klein. Dodson was most recently Edmunds’ back up.

Prediction

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

It’s impossible to make one right now. Williams getting those reps during spring practices mean something, but very little. It’s so far from the regular season at that point he could have just been tossed out there with every intention to… not put him there during training camp.

All that aside, let’s predict Williams as the winner. The Buffalo defense has a lot of veterans around him to lean on. Plus, it’s the most fun outcome.

