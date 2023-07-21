Bills 2023 training camp preview: Linebacker
The Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp on July 26. Ahead of that, here is Bills Wire’s preview of the team’s linebackers heading into the summer:
Additions
Dorian Williams (R)
Subtractions
Tremaine Edmunds
Full roster
Linebackers
Name
Year
Matt Milano
7
4
2
Dorian Williams
R
AJ Klein
11
8
2
5
Preseason schedule
Preseason:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Aug. 12
vs.
Colts
1:00 p.m.
2
Aug. 19
at.
6:30 p.m.
3
Aug. 26
at
Bears
1:00 p.m.
Things to watch: Quick hits
Milano is back under a contract extension and the undisputed leader of the linebacker room. Can he handle that level of responsibility?
Special teams is going to play a huge factor in depth roster spots allocated to linebackers.
Big question: Who replaces Edmunds?
Edmunds heading to the Chicago Bears leaves a Niagara Falls-sized hole in the middle of the Bills defense. Someone will have to take that all-important job next to Milano.
After selecting Williams in the third round of the draft, general manager Brandon Beane said Williams would not factor into the competition. During spring practices, Williams has gotten reps there, so as of now, he’s in it.
Other candidates include Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and AJ Klein. Dodson was most recently Edmunds’ back up.
Prediction
It’s impossible to make one right now. Williams getting those reps during spring practices mean something, but very little. It’s so far from the regular season at that point he could have just been tossed out there with every intention to… not put him there during training camp.
All that aside, let’s predict Williams as the winner. The Buffalo defense has a lot of veterans around him to lean on. Plus, it’s the most fun outcome.