Bills 2023 schedule leaks and release tracker: Buffalo to play Jaguars in London, Week 5

The Bills will play the Jaguars in London on Oct. 8, the same team they played in their other London game back in 2015.

The NFL announced its slate of five international games for the 2023 season Wednesday morning, and the Buffalo Bills will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is set bright and early at 9:30 a.m.

The Jaguars were also the Bills’ opponent in their only other international game. That occurred on Oct. 25, 2015 and Jacksonville was the home team with the game at Wembley Stadium.

That was quite a day as the Bills fell behind 27-3 in the first half, rallied to take a 31-27 lead on the strength of an 18-point fourth quarter, only to lose when Blake Bortles threw a 31-yard TD pass to Allen Hurts with 2:16 remaining.

That was Rex Ryan’s first season as head coach, and he was forced to start EJ Manuel at quarterback because Tyrod Taylor was out with an injury. In a span of 2 ½ minutes in the second quarter Manuel lost a fumble and threw two interceptions which handed the Jaguars 20 points. However, he rebounded to throw for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

The other international games are as follows:

Oct. 1: Falcons vs. Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium

Oct. 15: Ravens vs. Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nov. 5: Dolphins vs. Chiefs at Germany’s Frankfurt Stadium.

Nov. 12: Colts vs. Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium.

Now, the rumor mill will begin to grind as other games start to leak out to various media outlets, and reporters and fans will commence trying to piece together when their team will be playing its 17 games.

Every team already knows its opponents and whether the games will be at home or on the road, so the information that people crave are the dates and times because even with opening day still four months away, travel plans will start to get formulated.

Home opponents at Highmark Stadium

Away opponents

At some point Wednesday, the NFL will also announce which teams will play in the Amazon Prime game on the Friday following Thanksgiving, which is a first for the league. Further, an undetermined number of “big” games will be released on Wednesday and then early on Thursday.

What follows are updates on leaks pertaining to the Bills schedule, with the caveat that none of this is official via either the NFL or the Bills.

Chiefs vs. Bengals on New Years Eve

The NFL announced that the rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and Cincinnati will take place at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 at Arrowhead Stadium.

