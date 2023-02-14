Bills’ 2023 schedule is 7th-hardest based on opponent record in 2022

The Buffalo Bills know some things about their 2023 NFL regular season schedule.

Opponents and locations are known. There are plenty of other factors such as the order of games and how things unfold around the league this offseason between free agency and the NFL draft which will come into the fold at a later date.

But you are what your record says. Teams cannot change that, and based on opponents’ records last season, Buffalo has a tough slate ahead of them in 2023. Overall, the Bills have the seventh-most difficult schedule based on that en route.

Here’s the entire NFL strength of schedule based on opponents records in 2023:

Rank Team Record Win Pct. 1 Philadelphia Eagles 161-123-4 0.566 2 Miami Dolphins 158-127-2 0.554 3 New York Giants 157-129-2 0.549 3 New England Patriots 156-128-3 0.549 3 Dallas Cowboys 156-128-4 0.549 6 New York Jets 155-129-3 0.545 7 Buffalo Bills 155-131-2 0.542 8 Washington Commanders 153-133-2 0.535 9 Los Angeles Rams 152-133-3 0.533 10 Las Vegas Raiders 150-136-2 0.524 11 Arizona Cardinals 148-137-3 0.519 12 Denver Broncos 148-138-2 0.517 12 Seattle Seahawks 148-138-2 0.517 12 Los Angeles Chargers 149-139-0 0.517 15 San Francisco 49ers 147-139-2 0.514 16 Kansas City Chiefs 147-140-0 0.512 17 Cincinnati Bengals 146-140-2 0.510 18 Chicago Bears 143-145-1 0.497 18 Minnesota Vikings 143-145-0 0.497 20 Detroit Lions 143-146-0 0.495 21 Baltimore Ravens 138-147-2 0.484 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 138-148-2 0.483 23 Jacksonville Jaguars 135-148-4 0.477 24 Green Bay Packers 137-151-1 0.476 25 Pittsburgh Steelers 134-151-2 0.470 26 Cleveland Browns 131-154-2 0.460 27 Carolina Panthers 130-157-2 0.453 28 Tennessee Titans 127-157-4 0.448 29 Indianapolis Colts 124-162-2 0.434 30 Houston Texans 123-163-2 0.431 31 New Orleans Saints 122-164-3 0.427 32 Atlanta Falcons 119-167-3 0.417

