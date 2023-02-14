Bills’ 2023 schedule is 7th-hardest based on opponent record in 2022
The Buffalo Bills know some things about their 2023 NFL regular season schedule.
Opponents and locations are known. There are plenty of other factors such as the order of games and how things unfold around the league this offseason between free agency and the NFL draft which will come into the fold at a later date.
But you are what your record says. Teams cannot change that, and based on opponents’ records last season, Buffalo has a tough slate ahead of them in 2023. Overall, the Bills have the seventh-most difficult schedule based on that en route.
Here’s the entire NFL strength of schedule based on opponents records in 2023:
Rank
Team
Record
Win Pct.
1
Philadelphia Eagles
161-123-4
0.566
2
Miami Dolphins
158-127-2
0.554
3
New York Giants
157-129-2
0.549
3
New England Patriots
156-128-3
0.549
3
Dallas Cowboys
156-128-4
0.549
6
New York Jets
155-129-3
0.545
7
Buffalo Bills
155-131-2
0.542
8
Washington Commanders
153-133-2
0.535
9
Los Angeles Rams
152-133-3
0.533
10
Las Vegas Raiders
150-136-2
0.524
11
Arizona Cardinals
148-137-3
0.519
12
Denver Broncos
148-138-2
0.517
12
Seattle Seahawks
148-138-2
0.517
12
Los Angeles Chargers
149-139-0
0.517
15
San Francisco 49ers
147-139-2
0.514
16
Kansas City Chiefs
147-140-0
0.512
17
Cincinnati Bengals
146-140-2
0.510
18
Chicago Bears
143-145-1
0.497
18
Minnesota Vikings
143-145-0
0.497
20
Detroit Lions
143-146-0
0.495
21
Baltimore Ravens
138-147-2
0.484
22
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138-148-2
0.483
23
Jacksonville Jaguars
135-148-4
0.477
24
Green Bay Packers
137-151-1
0.476
25
Pittsburgh Steelers
134-151-2
0.470
26
Cleveland Browns
131-154-2
0.460
27
Carolina Panthers
130-157-2
0.453
28
Tennessee Titans
127-157-4
0.448
29
Indianapolis Colts
124-162-2
0.434
30
Houston Texans
123-163-2
0.431
31
New Orleans Saints
122-164-3
0.427
32
Atlanta Falcons
119-167-3
0.417