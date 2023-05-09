Bills’ 2023 schedule is 7th-hardest based on opponent record in 2022

The Buffalo Bills already know some things about their 2023 NFL regular season schedule.

We’re going to get the final touches this week.

Opponents and locations are known. There are plenty of other factors such as the order of games… which is what we’ll find out soon.

But you are what your record says. Teams cannot change that, and based on opponents’ records last season, Buffalo has a tough slate ahead of them in 2023. Overall, the Bills have the seventh-most difficult schedule based on that.

Here’s the entire NFL strength of schedule based on opponents records in 2023:

Rank

Team

Record

Win Pct.

1

Philadelphia Eagles

161-123-4

.566

2

Miami Dolphins

158-127-2

.554

3

New York Giants

157-129-2

.549

3

New England Patriots

156-128-3

.549

3

Dallas Cowboys

156-128-4

.549

6

New York Jets

155-129-3

.545

7

Buffalo Bills

155-131-2

  .542

8

Washington Commanders

153-133-2

.535

9

Los Angeles Rams

152-133-3

.533

10

Las Vegas Raiders

150-136-2

.524

11

Arizona Cardinals

148-137-3

.  519

12

Denver Broncos

148-138-2

.517

12

Seattle Seahawks

148-138-2

.517

12

Los Angeles Chargers

149-139-0

.517

15

San Francisco 49ers

147-139-2

.514

16

Kansas City Chiefs

147-140-0

.  512

17

Cincinnati Bengals

146-140-2

.510

18

Chicago Bears

143-145-1

.497

18

Minnesota Vikings

143-145-0

.497

20

Detroit Lions

143-146-0

.495

21

Baltimore Ravens

138-147-2

.484

22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

138-148-2

.483

23

Jacksonville Jaguars

135-148-4

.477

24

Green Bay Packers

137-151-1

.476

25

Pittsburgh Steelers

134-151-2

.470

26

Cleveland Browns

131-154-2

.460

27

Carolina Panthers

130-157-2

.453

28

Tennessee Titans

127-157-4

.448

29

Indianapolis Colts

124-162-2

.434

30

Houston Texans

123-163-2

.431

31

New Orleans Saints

122-164-3

.427

32

Atlanta Falcons

119-167-3

.417

