Bills’ 2023 schedule is 7th-hardest based on opponent record in 2022
The Buffalo Bills already know some things about their 2023 NFL regular season schedule.
We’re going to get the final touches this week.
Opponents and locations are known. There are plenty of other factors such as the order of games… which is what we’ll find out soon.
But you are what your record says. Teams cannot change that, and based on opponents’ records last season, Buffalo has a tough slate ahead of them in 2023. Overall, the Bills have the seventh-most difficult schedule based on that.
Here’s the entire NFL strength of schedule based on opponents records in 2023:
Rank
Team
Record
Win Pct.
1
161-123-4
.566
2
158-127-2
.554
3
157-129-2
.549
3
156-128-3
.549
3
156-128-4
.549
6
155-129-3
.545
7
Buffalo Bills
155-131-2
.542
8
153-133-2
.535
9
152-133-3
.533
10
150-136-2
.524
11
148-137-3
. 519
12
148-138-2
.517
12
148-138-2
.517
12
149-139-0
.517
15
147-139-2
.514
16
147-140-0
. 512
17
146-140-2
.510
18
143-145-1
.497
18
143-145-0
.497
20
143-146-0
.495
21
138-147-2
.484
22
138-148-2
.483
23
135-148-4
.477
24
137-151-1
.476
25
134-151-2
.470
26
131-154-2
.460
27
130-157-2
.453
28
127-157-4
.448
29
124-162-2
.434
30
123-163-2
.431
31
122-164-3
.427
32
119-167-3
.417
Related
2023 NFL draft: CBS Sports calls Justin Shorter 'questionable' pick by Bills
Bills will have parts of 2023 schedule announced Wednesday & Thursday
Zach Ertz says Bills tried to trade for him in 2021, Eagles nixed it