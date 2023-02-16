Bills 2022 rookie class ranked in middle of NFL by CBS Sports

The Buffalo Bills’ 2022 NFL draft rookie class did not pop off the charts. However, they still received a solid level of praise from one outlet.

CBS Sports ranked all 32 rookie classes from this past season. Overall, the Bills finished right in the middle of the league at No. 16 overall, a placement that some of the most-loyal Buffalo fans might not even consider.

First, here’s how CBS Sports came to their conclusion:

16. Buffalo Bills Year 1 hits: CB Christian Benford, RB James Cook, CB Kaiir Elam Benford had five pass breakups and a pick despite two long lapses sidelined due to injury. Cook didn’t generate a major stir as Buffalo’s backup runner, so you probably won’t believe he averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Elam didn’t start all year, so his action was limited. He did finish with four defended passes and a pair of interceptions.

Buffalo’s rookie class wasn’t a total loss, but it felt like many other teams around the NFL got more contributions from their first-year pros than the Bills. CBS Sports’ ranking of them might be a bit generous.

While Elam did have a pair of interceptions and came on late in the year, as a first-round pick, he did not see Round 1 contribution levels in 2022. The Bills had to bring him along slower than they probably wanted. So much so that Benford, a sixth-round rookie, might have had the better first year.

But this is just one season. Buffalo might not have gotten huge impacts in 2022 from their rookies, but with the team up tight against the salary cap early this spring, it appears likely that several of these players will be leaned on a lot more moving forward.

Overall, the Bills rookie class was also the third-highest graded amongst AFC East teams. The New York Jets, who had both the Offensive (Garrett Wilson) and Defensive (Sauce Gardner) Rookies of the Year took the top-overall spot in the NFL in little surprise.

Here’s a full divisional roundup:

24. Miami Dolphins

16. Buffalo Bills

10. New England Patriots

1. New York Jets

