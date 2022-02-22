Bills 2022 offseason: Where does Buffalo stand at QB?

If there’s one position on the Buffalo Bills roster that has no concerns, it’s the starting quarterback.

The Bills are Josh Allen’s team, and there’s no debate. Buffalo will go as far as Allen takes them. Over the past two seasons, that has been on the cusp of the Super Bowl.

For the past two seasons, Allen’s name has been mentioned among the best offensive players in the NFL. Allen’s ascent into MVP consideration has been astounding. His ability to make plays out of nothing has become routine during Bills games. Allen’s arm strength and accuracy give him an advantage over most defenses. His ability to read a defense has improved exponentially over his career.

Allen’s superstardom is shining brighter and brighter. He threw for 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdown passes, and 15 interceptions thrown in 2021. He added a career-best 763 rushing yards on 122 carries. He added six touchdowns on the ground as well.

But all that doesn’t mean the Bills are perfect at the position.

Behind Allen, Mitchell Trubisky saw limited time during mop-up duty last.

Davis Webb spent most of the season on the practice squad at third QB.

However, Webb is already gone to the New York Giants. Trubisky, a pending free agent, could also see his status changing soon, too.

Here’s an offseason rundown for the Bills regarding the quarterback position:

Who's on the roster?

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

And then there was one.

Here is the Bills’ full QB depth chart breakdown for 2022:

Josh Allen

Allen is currently the only quarterback under contract for the Bills. Allen signed the most lucrative contract in Bills history, a six-year extension worth $258 million last offseason. Buffalo is banking on Allen being the face of the franchise for a long time.

His rise to superstar status has been remarkable. It’s coincided with the Bills rebirth as a formidable franchise in the AFC. For the first time in over a quarter of a century, Buffalo is a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Story continues

The offense runs through Allen, as he put up over 5,000 combined yards between his passing and rushing stats. In addition, Allen was a part of 41 total touchdowns.

Moving forward, Allen might have to do even more, as the Bills are now at their tipping point with respect to the salary cap. Allen and standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs are going to be the superstars on offense for the near future.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Trubisky signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to back up Allen last spring. He was the ultimate emergency option for the Bills. However, Trubisky did not play in any meaningful games, as he wrapped up a few games that were well in hand.

Trubisky’s skill set matched Allen’s, so the team would not have to make massive changes in case the reserve had to see the field for an extended time.

In the end, Trubisky went six-of-eight for 75 passing yards and one interception thrown. He was credited with 13 rushes for 24 yards on the ground, including a rushing touchdown.

Who might join the Bills?

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This is where things could get interesting this spring. Buffalo has so much riding on Allen. The financial commitment to Allen increases this year. The Bills’ roster reflects a “win-now” mentality. If Allen were to miss any substantial time, there’s a good chance it would derail a promising season.

Thus, the team needs a viable veteran option behind Allen. The challenge will be finding someone who will accept the role and fit into the Bills salary structure.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a favorite name that pops up. However, he is coming off hip surgery and is 39 years old. A reunion in Buffalo sounds like a great story, but there’s a bit more that needs to fall into place before that can happen.

Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett, and Teddy Bridgewater are veterans who could stretch the Bills’ salary cap if they chose to dedicate more resources to the reserve quarterback situation this year. Other veterans, including Brandon Allen, Blaine Gabbert, Tim Boyle, Colt McCoy, and Mike Glennon would be easier on the financial ledger. However, the economy options would definitely bring some worry to viewers if they were to see more than garbage time on the field.

Buffalo could draft a quarterback on Day 3 for depth. Still, it’s unlikely that Buffalo would ride into a Super Bowl run with only a rookie behind Allen.

1

1