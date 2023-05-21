Bills’ 2020 NFL draft grade receives a boost three years later

The 2020 NFL draft isn’t exactly one that’s very memorable for the Buffalo Bills.

Off the top, Buffalo did not have a first-round pick. That was the offseason the Bills traded theirs to the Minnesota Vikings for receiver Stefon Diggs.

Factoring in that move, the 2020 draft went well for the team. But just Buffalo’s picks alone? They mostly have left something to be desired.

Of the bunch, the best prospect turned out to be kicker Tyler Bass. It’s an important job, but usually isn’t the position you’d like to defer too as the best selection.

Regardless, CBS Sports disagrees. After the 2020 draft, the outlet graded Buffalo’s draft class a “B.” In a re-grading three years later, it’s bumped up to a “B-plus.”

Pass rusher AJ Epenesa was the Bills’ top selection in Round 2, but he hasn’t panned out. Aside from Bass, receiver Gabe Davis stands out in the group too–But even Davis is hoping for some improvement moving forward.

While there might be some disagreement, here’s how CBS Sports concluded the Bills 2020 draft class has improved since their arrival in the NFL:

The Skinny: They traded away their first-round pick for receiver Stefon Diggs, which has proven to be a heck of a move. He’s been a big part of the growth of Josh Allen. They took defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa in the second, which has been just a solid pick, nothing special. Third-round pick Zack Moss didn’t work out and is now with the Indianapolis Colts. They hit on fourth-round receiver Gabriel Davis, who is a starter, while Tyler Bass (sixth round) is their starting kicker and seventh-round corner Dane Jackson has 22 starts in three seasons, including 14 last year. They missed on fifth-round quarterback Jake Fromm. How I did:I liked the pick of Epenesa, saying he could be a role player who could play up and down the line, which he has. I thought Fromm was their worst pick, while I thought Moss could be a nice complement to their backfield. It never really worked out for him.

