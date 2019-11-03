Bills take 17-6 lead into halftime

The Bills haven’t solved the run defense issues that plagued them against the Eagles last Sunday, but that didn’t keep them from taking a lead into halftime of their game against Washington.

Josh Allen threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Bills built a 17-3 lead in the first half. Washington drove into scoring position before the end of the second half, but had to settle for a field goal that left them down 17-6 in Dwayne Haskins‘s first NFL start.

Haskins is 5-of-8 for 57 yards and his biggest gain came on a screen pass that Adrian Peterson turned into a 22-yard gain. Peterson has also run 10 times for 101 yards, which comes after the Eagles gashed them for 218 yards in last Sunday’s loss.

The Bills defense has come up with stops once their backs are against the end zone this time, however, and Washington doesn’t appear to want to try anything more through the air than absolutely necessary.

Washington almost did the same when they stuffed Gore three times from the 1-yard-line in the second quarter, but the Bills went for it and Allen was able to punch the ball in for six points. Allen is 7-of-10 for 100 yards and Devin Singletary has picked up 50 yards on eight carries to pace the Bills on the ground offensively.