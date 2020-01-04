Bills take 13-0 lead into halftime

There’s a playoff game in Houston, but the Texans haven’t shown up yet.

The Bills have dominated the first half of football today, taking a 13-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t been great, but he has led two scoring drives, one of which ended with Allen himself catching a touchdown pass. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been running for his life.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has not distinguished himself, either with his play calling or his decisions on fourth down, when he has punted repeatedly in situations when more analytics-minded coaches would have gone for it.

O’Brien may have no choice but to take some chances on fourth downs in the second half, or else this could be an ugly loss for Houston.