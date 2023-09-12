Bills up 10-3 after Stefon Diggs touchdown catch

The Bills are back in front of the Jets as the first half winds down at MetLife Stadium.

After a Greg Zuerlein field goal tied the score 3-3, the Bills drove 75 yards in 11 plays for their first touchdown of the 2023 season. Quarterback Josh Allen was close to crossing the line of scrimmage on a third down throw to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but officials confirmed that his back foot was still behind the line as he delivered a five-yard touchdown toss.

Diggs has five catches for 48 yards thus far and Gabe Davis had a 26-yard gain to help position the Bills for the score.

Allen is 14-of-17 for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Jets have also sacked him twice, but that hasn't kept the Bills from finding a lead.