Advertisement
Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers carted off with injury early in regular-season debut with Jets

Bills up 10-3 after Stefon Diggs touchdown catch

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Bills are back in front of the Jets as the first half winds down at MetLife Stadium.

After a Greg Zuerlein field goal tied the score 3-3, the Bills drove 75 yards in 11 plays for their first touchdown of the 2023 season. Quarterback Josh Allen was close to crossing the line of scrimmage on a third down throw to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but officials confirmed that his back foot was still behind the line as he delivered a five-yard touchdown toss.

Diggs has five catches for 48 yards thus far and Gabe Davis had a 26-yard gain to help position the Bills for the score.

Allen is 14-of-17 for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Jets have also sacked him twice, but that hasn't kept the Bills from finding a lead.