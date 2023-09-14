Billionaire Irish trainer banned after 12 horses test positive for anabolic steroids

Luke Comer has been banned for three years and ordered to pay costs of 755,754 euros (£650,000) - Agencja Fotograficzna Caro / Alamy Stock Photo

Luke Comer, the billionaire Irish property developer, trainer and big-race sponsor, has been banned for three years and ordered to pay costs of 755,754 euros (£650,000) after a dozen of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids in 2021.

Following a long-running investigation, the hearing of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Boards’ Referral Committee took place over nine days in May but came to light only yesterday when it announced its sanctions against the Kilternan trainer.

The investigation began when a hair sample from He Knows No Fear tested positive for Methandienone and Methyltestosterone, neither of which is licenced for equine use in Ireland, after finishing fourth in a Listed race at Leopardstown on October 16 2021.

That triggered an out-of-competition visit from the IHRB on November 10 at which the same horse and 11 others were found to be positive in their hair samples, a testing method used in this case because those steroids are normally only present for a short time in blood and urine samples.

Comer, who is the registered ‘trainer’ despite spending only three months a year in Ireland, was never charged with deliberately administering the drugs and denied he or his staff were in any way involved.

However, he admitted their presence in small traces and believed the cause to have been environmental contamination from pig slurry sprayed on hay crops which were subsequently fed to the horses.

The committee, which described the number of horses found with traces of steroids as “unprecedented,” dismissed the pig slurry explanation as “speculation rather than fact.” Apart from finding Comer guilty of the presence of the drugs, the committee also found that his conduct was prejudicial to the good reputation of racing.

With his brother Brian, Comer built up a building business on both sides of the Irish Sea, to an estimated worth of £906 million in 2021 according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

His training, which started in the early 1990s, has been less spectacular with his horses usually starting at long prices and only occasionally winning. His strike-rate for the last five years is a modest three percent when the average would be nearer 10 per cent.

His last winner was 200-1 shot Navajo River at Roscommon in August but that was nothing compared to He Knows No Fear, subsequently the trigger for the investigation, who became the longest priced winner in Irish racing history at Leopardstown in 2020 when victorious at 300-1. On Sunday Comer Group International sponsored the Irish St Leger.

