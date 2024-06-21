Billings Blue Jays down A Lakers at Cloninger Classic

Jun. 21—HELENA — Six different Billings hitters drive in two runs each as the Blue Jays defeated the Kalispell A Lakers 12-3 at the Cloninger Classic Thursday.

Billy Benjamin went 3-4 for Billings (17-17) and brought in a pair of runs as the Blue Jays capitalized on six Kalispell errors.

Brady Baker threw all five innings for the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on four hits. He fanned two.

Cale Brink started on the mound for the Lakers (18-15), allowing eight runs on five hits. He struck out one in 2 2-3 innings of work.

Wyatt Sharp threw 2 1-3 innings in relief, allowing four runs on two hits.

Tait Orme picked up an RBI for the Lakers, going 1-3 on the day.

Kalispell continues at the Cloninger Classic Friday with a doubleheader against the Post 4 Rebels and the Idaho Prime.