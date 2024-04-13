Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Katie Boulter beats Clara Burel to give GB 2-1 lead over France

Katie Boulter put in one of her best clay-court performances to beat Clara Burel and give Great Britain a 2-1 lead over France in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie.

Boulter suffered a heavy defeat in her singles match on Friday but showed real grit to beat Burel 7-5 6-0.

The Briton had been a break down in the first set but reeled off nine games in a row to seal victory.

Emma Raducanu can wrap up the tie for GB if she beats Diane Parry.

The winner of the best-of-five tie advances to November's 12-team finals.

This was an excellent turnaround from Boulter, returning to her natural aggressive game after her chastening lost to Parry on the first day.

"I kind of lost my identity yesterday. I was trying to play like the stereotypical clay-court player," Boulter said.

"I still feel like we're the underdogs, but it was crucial to get the point and I'm glad that I did."

British number one Boulter spoke about needing to be more aggressive on the unfamiliar clay courts after her defeat by Parry.

She used her forehand to great effect against Burel but perhaps more impressive was the mental strength she showed to come through the tight moments.

She won a near 20-minute game at 3-3 in the first set, saving five break points and surviving nine deuces in front of a raucous French crowd.

Although she was broken to love in her next service game, it did not feel as desperate as it did against Parry - and the Englishwoman proved it, breaking a tentative Burel as she served for the set.

Boulter's net play also improved as the match progressed. She brought up two set points with an extraordinary reactive lob before closing out the first set with her trademark forehand.

She kept the intensity up, breaking Burel at the first opportunity with a deft drop shot, and Boulter kept both her rhythm and her radar in check to sweep to victory.

"This is my second match on the tour on clay court so I'm still fresh and learning," Boulter said.

"We have two rubbers and we've got absolutely nothing to lose again."

[BBC]