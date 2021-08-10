Billie Eilish Talks ‘Happier Than Ever,’ Performs On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Billie Eilish Talks ‘Happier Than Ever,’ Performs On ‘Fallon’

To celebrate scoring No.1 album in the US, Billie Eilish visited Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss Happier Than Ever, her return to touring, and more. The feat marks the 19-year-old singer’s second album to top the chart following her 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

“It’s been such a good response. I am unbelievably, over the moon happy about it,” she explains regarding the reception of Happier Than Ever. “I knew that I wanted this album to feel very specific. I wanted it to have a real aesthetic to it. One night, I was listening to Julie London and it hit me. I realized how I wanted the album to portrayed, and how I wanted the visuals to look.”

After talking with Fallon, Eilish took to the virtual stage to perform a cinematic rendition of the album’s title track. Accompanied by Finneas and dressed in all black, Billie offered a stirring version of her latest hit.

Eilish’s tour in support of Happier Than Ever went on sale and sold out entirely weeks prior to the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album. The album’s Billboard 200 No.1 debut moved 238,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release according to MRC Data. It is the top-selling album of the week and has amassed over 113 million on-demand streams across the album’s 16 tracks.

Happier Than Ever also debuted at No.1 in the UK with a first-week tally of 39,000 chart sales. The Official Charts Company has reported that of these sales, 61% were from physical sales of vinyl, CD and cassette while 33% were from streaming data.

Ahead of her 2022 world tour, Eilish will be performing Happier Than Ever in its entirety on September 3 in a special concert film recorded at the historic Hollywood Bowl. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will premiere on Disney+ and will feature her brother and collaborator Finneas alongside the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by music & artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

Buy or stream Happier Than Ever.

