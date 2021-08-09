Billie Eilish Scores First RS 200 Number One With ‘Happier Than Ever’

BILLIEKA - Credit: kelia anne maccluskey*

Billie Eilish scores her first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart with her long-awaited sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. In its first week, Happier Than Ever saw over 271,000 album-equivalent units — the fourth biggest debut of the year so far. Fourteen of the album’s 16 tracks also reached the RS 100, led by the title track at Number Three.

Prince posthumously reaches a new peak on the RS 200 at Number Two with Welcome 2 America. Last week’s Number One album, the Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love, falls to Number Three, while Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour takes fourth, and TK 11 weeks in the top five, a new record for a female artist. Doja Cat’s Planet Her rounds out the top five.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

A bevy of new albums debut in the top 50 this week, including The House Is Burning at Number Seven, Bleachers’ Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night at Number 14, Logic’s Bobby Tarantino III at Number 20, Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi at Number 23, and NeedtoBreathe’s Into the Mystery at Number 49.

