Billie Eilish Is ‘Happier Than Ever’ With Second Straight UK No.1 Album

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever has today (6) debuted at No.1 in the UK to become her second chart-topping album there.

“thank you so so much to my fans in the uk,” Eilish told OfficialCharts.com. “it means so much to me that you guys love this album like i do. i miss you guys so much and can’t wait to come back to the UK soon!!”

The OCC reports that Happier Than Ever had a first-week tally, in the chart week ending last night, of 39,000 chart sales. Of these, 61% were via physical sales on vinyl, CD, and cassette, and 33% came from streaming.

It's seven years since an international (i.e. non-UK) female artist reached No.1 in the territory with their first two albums. Lana Del Rey did so with Born To Die, which hit the summit in February 2012, and then in June 2014 with Ultraviolence.

Happier Than Ever sold a total of 9,500 copies on vinyl in its first week, which means that only two albums are ahead of it in this millennium in terms of first-week vinyl sales: Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club (16,700 in March this year) and Kylie Minogue’s Disco (13,500 in November 2020).

Eilish’s 2019’s debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is buoyed by the new release, climbing 47-36 on the new chart, which is its 123rd on the countdown. Three of that album’s first four weeks were at No.1 and it has scored 50 weeks in the Top 10, and 117 in the Top 40. The record had an unbroken Top 40 run in the UK of almost 18 months.

Last week’s No.1 album in the UK, Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together, falls to No.2, while Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour holds at No.3. Anne-Marie’s Therapy is down 2-4 and the posthumous Prince album Welcome 2 America?, originally intended for release in 2010, arrives at No.5.

