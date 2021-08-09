Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Debuts At No.1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The feat marks the 19-year-old singer’s second album to top the chart following her 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

Eilish has also added an additional show to Happier Than Ever: The World Tour. Due to overwhelming demand, she will be performing at London’s O2 Arena for a sixth show on June 26, 2022. Tickets for the show will be available starting August 13 at 9 a.m. BST.

Fans wishing to access the sale early can purchase any copy of Happier Than Ever from Eilish’s official website before 5 p.m. BST on August 10 for a pre-sale access code. The webstore pre-sale will begin on August 11 at 9 a.m. BST. Fans who have already made a purchase from Eilish’s store will automatically receive the access code.

Eilish’s tour in support of Happier Than Ever went on sale and sold out entirely weeks prior to the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album. The album’s Billboard 200 No.1 debut moved 238,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release according to MRC Data. It is the top-selling album of the week and has amassed over 113 million on-demand streams across the album’s 16 tracks.

Happier Than Ever also debuted at No.1 in the UK with a first-week tally of 39,000 chart sales. The Official Charts Company has reported that of these sales, 61% were from physical sales of vinyl, CD and cassette while 33% were from streaming data.

Ahead of her 2022 world tour, Eilish will be performing Happier Than Ever in its entirety on September 3 in a special concert film recorded at the historic Hollywood Bowl. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will premiere on Disney+ and will feature her brother and collaborator Finneas alongside the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by music & artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

