Billick: 'I look for a huge year from Carson Wentz' in '21 with Colts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Brian Billick says 'I look for a huge year' from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz' in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories