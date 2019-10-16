Billboards emerge in Detroit regarding Monday night’s Lions-Packers game

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

No lawsuits have been filed (yet), but advertisements have been purchased.

Via ESPN.com, billboards have popped up in the Detroit area showing a referee wearing a cheesehead hat and jamming a fist into his chin.

The billboards, which protest a pair of illegal hands to the face penalties that fueled Green Bay’s come-from-behind win on Monday night, were purchased by the same anonymous group of fans that have leased billboards objecting to bad calls or free-agent defections in the past. Three times in 2015 the group funded roadway messages regarding more bad things that have happened to a long-suffering franchise and fan base.

“That real?” Lions cornerback Justin Coleman said when seeing an image of the billboard on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. “My goodness. That’s creative, though.”

It’s also a great way to hammer home the message of accountability for a league that struggles with transparency when it comes to matters of this nature.

