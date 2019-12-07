We all make mistakes.

Some people's mistakes are just more public than others.

A digital billboard in Sandy, Utah, which is located about a half hour south of Salt Lake City made this gaffe.

Digital billboard in Sandy, Utah. Congrats to the Utes. pic.twitter.com/IAbW386cAQ — The Blue Brethren (@BlueBrethren) December 7, 2019

The screen reads Pac-12 Champions with Utah's logo and the PAC-12 Championship trophy.

It's not immediately known how long this was being displayed, but the timestamp on the tweet is from 9:22pm, which is roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the PAC-12 title game in which Oregon won 37-15.

Billboard in Utah congratulates Utes for PAC-12 Championship they didn't win originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest