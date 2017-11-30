Billboard near Giants' facility admonishes team for Eli Manning move

There are many New York Giants fans – including one who spends his afternoons in front of a radio microphone – who are upset about the New York Giants’ sudden benching of franchise cornerstone Eli Manning on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, as Geno Smith, who will start on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, took snaps with the first team offense, Manning was running the scout team, adding to the ignominy.

One group of Giants fans has made their feelings clear on the benching of QB Eli Manning. (AP)

One fan has found a very stark, very large way to express their displeasure. Nick Begley, whose Twitter bio describes him as a “marketing guy” among other things, posted this photo to his timeline on Thursday morning:

Saw this billboard on my way home from Newark airport this morning. I love New York fans. #FireMcAdoo pic.twitter.com/zHXwdmSHOK — Nick Begley (@nickbegley) November 30, 2017





Written in a font similar to the one the Giants use for their logo, it reads, “Big Blue Shame On You.”

According to the New York Post, there are three of the billboards, paid for by an anonymous group of Giants fans. All three of the signs are along highways near MetLife Stadium, where the Giants and Jets play their home games.

The Giants’ facility, Quest Diagnostics Training Center, is on the same sprawling grounds as MetLife Stadium, so there’s a chance are coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese see at least one of these billboards on their way to work.

