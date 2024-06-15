Billam-Smith v Riakporhe - big-fight predictions

Follow live text commentary of Chris Billam-Smith v Richard Riakporhe from 21:00 BST on Saturday on the BBC Sport website & app [Boxxer]

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe contest an all-British world cruiserweight title on Saturday at Selhurst Park in London.

Riakporhe, 34, has a win over his rival in 2019, but is the challenger to Billam-Smith's WBO title.

The undefeated Londoner has been given home advantage as he bids to win his first world title.

The only blemish on Bournemouth fighter Billam-Smith's 20-fight record is that narrow defeat by Riakporhe on points.

Can Billam-Smith earn revenge against Riakporhe or will the world title change hands?

BBC Sport has asked the world of boxing and beyond for their predictions.

Retired world super-middleweight champion George Groves: "I think Billam-Smith wins via stoppage, between rounds nine to 12."

Cruiserweight Viddal Riley: "I predict Billiam-Smith to get the win via split decision.

"He will struggle early as both fighters will be cagey thus playing into Riakporhe’s hands, but once the fight gets heated, Billam-Smith should come into his own and get the win."

Middleweight Denzel Bentley: "It’s a good fight and I think both have improved massively since they first fought. Billam-Smith has grown in confidence since becoming a world champion and Riakporhe has become more relaxed and better with his punch placement. I think if Riakporhe doesn’t knock him out then I have Billam-Smith on points.

Former world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie: "My first pick would be Billam-Smith on points but if Riakporhe can get to him early, I can see him winning inside four rounds."

European lightweight champion Sam Noakes: "I think Billam-Smith will do enough to win this time. I know their last fight was close but that was a little while ago now and he’s got good momentum and boxed at a good level since."

Retired world lightweight champion and boxing coach Anthony Crolla: "It's a really tough one to call. It's a great fight and I don't see it going the distance like the first one. If Billam-Smith gets hit anywhere near as much he did in his last fight against Mateusz Masternak, I think it will be Riakporhe inside four rounds.

"But I think Billam-Smith will be a lot more defensive than he was last time. He might have to get up off the floor but I think he could grind out a late stoppage."

Former world super-welterweight champion Hannah Rankin: "Billam-Smith has had the harder fights in his career and I think has the better experience.

"I think Riakporhe will be dangerous in the early rounds but as long as there isn’t too much wear and tear from the fights Billam-Smith has been in, I think his experience will get him the win on Saturday night with a late-round stoppage.

Retired world title challenger Paul Smith: "I think Riakporhe stops Billam-Smith late on in the fight."

Pundit and retired bantamweight Spencer Oliver: "It’s very tough to call. I think both guys will go through tough times, maybe even pick themselves up off the floor.

"With fights of this magnitude and with what’s on the line, home advantage could be crucial and I lean just towards Riakporhe to scrape through on a points decision."

British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney: "I'm going with Billam-Smith because he's been in the big football stadium scenario before so he knows what its all about. I've heard Riakporhe is one of the hardest punchers going but Billam-Smith is a top lad and a great fighter."

Retired world super-featherweight champion and pundit Barry Jones: "I’m going with the experience that Billiam-Smith has gained since they both faced each other to just get him over the line. If he can force Riakporhe to fight at a high pace, he might be able to avoid the big right hand and smoother the work of the bigger puncher. So it’s Billiam-Smith to gain revenge, on points."

Former world cruiserweight champion and boxing pundit Johnny Nelson: "I'm predicting a late Riakporhe stoppage win in a hard-fought fight."

