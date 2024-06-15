Billam-Smith outpoints Riakporhe to retain world title

Briton Chris Billam-Smith retained his WBO cruiserweight title with a dominant points win over compatriot Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park.

The Bournemouth fighter set the pace and edged the scoring in a scrappy affair which on occasions came alive towards the latter rounds.

Londoner Riakporhe – fighting in front of 15,000 home fans in an open-air stadium – was guilty of excessive holding throughout and deducted a point in the 12th.

Billam-Smith, 33, was awarded a unanimous decision with scores of 116-111, 115-112 and 115-112.

