Billam-Smith 'motivated to avenge loss' to Riakporhe

Richard Riakporhe is the only man to have defeated Billam-Smith in his professional career [Getty Images]

WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith is relishing the chance to "avenge" the only loss on his professional record against Richard Riakporhe on 15 June.

The 33-year-old will face the undefeated Riakporhe in a rematch of their 2019 encounter.

"There’s added motivation for sure," Billam-Smith told BBC Sport.

"I want to avenge the loss, get this mandatory out the way and then we can look at unifications in America."

When the two English boxers met back in 2019, Riakporhe, 34, was victorious in a split decision win that saw Billam-Smith suffer a standing count in the seventh round.

Riakporhe, or 'The Midnight Train' as he is known, won the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title on the night, but this time they will be fighting for world honours.

Both fighters have gone on to impress since, Riakporhe winning seven times and Billam-Smith 10.

'The Gentleman' Billam-Smith also picked up the WBO world title last summer when he defeated Lawrence Okolie in his hometown at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

Billam-Smith will fight in a stadium for the second summer running when Selhurst Park hosts the world championship fight, marking the 100-year anniversary of the stadium being built.

Crystal Palace chairman - Steve Parish - was keen to have Riakporhe fight at the stadium as he is a big supporter of the Premier League side.

"There's a special type of energy in south London," Riakporhe said.

"Of course there is pressure that comes with it but without pressure I wouldn't be where I am today.

"Pressure is necessary for me to strive for greatness, I'm coming for this guy, you're all going to see."

His past three results have ended via technical knockout or straight knockout, and his record stands at 17-0.

Billam-Smith has fought just once since his world title win in the summer of 2023, beating Mateusz Masternak at the Bournemouth International Centre in December, breaking the Pole's rib and forcing him to retire on his stool before the start of the eighth round.

Billam-Smith will fight away from Bournemouth for the first time since 2022 [Getty Images]

The Bournemouth man has 19 wins to his name after 20 bouts, his record holding just that singular anomaly - defeat to Riakporhe.

"It's what dreams are made of, fighting for a world title at a stadium it's a special 50/50 fight," Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom said of the contest.

"Steve Parish and Crystal Palace saw this vision from when we spoke two years ago, they want to have a festival experience at the stadium this summer."

Since Billam-Smith signed with Shalom's Boxxer, he has fought all four of his bouts in Bournemouth.

June's fight in London marks the first time since early 2022 that he will fight away from his hometown, where Billam-Smith has built a strong fan base.

"It gives me even more motivation with something a bit different," Billam-Smith said.

"But I'm buzzing for an away day and I think a lot of the supporters are too."