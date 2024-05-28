Advertisement

Bill Walton tribute: Dave Pasch shares hilarious messages in honor of broadcasting partner

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
·2 min read

Social media has been flooded with Bill Walton tributes since the announcement of the basketball legend's death at 71 on Monday.

Dave Pasch, who worked with Walton on ESPN college basketball broadcasts, remembered his announcing partner with a series of posts on X, sharing some hilarious texts from Walton through the years.

One of the posts really had us (and others) cracking up.

Pasch posted: "Bill would text me during games I was broadcasting, and pretend he didn’t know I was doing it, but ask if I was watching." and then included some of the texts.

Classic.

Walton, a Basketball Hall of Famer, died Monday following a battle with cancer. He was a popular television analyst who called Pac-12 games on the Pac-12 Network and on ESPN, where he and Pasch grew close.

Pasch also got emotional in his posts, posting in one: "There will never be another Bill. Love you & miss you my friend."

More: Bill Walton, Hall of Famer and UCLA legend, dies at age 71

Pasch also revealed that "Bill was an all time ball buster!" with details about their nicknames.

Pac-12 basketball analysts Bill Walton (left) and Dave Pasch (right) hold up drawings for the camera as the Arizona Wildcats play the Washington Huskies during the first half at McKale Center in 2019.
Pac-12 basketball analysts Bill Walton (left) and Dave Pasch (right) hold up drawings for the camera as the Arizona Wildcats play the Washington Huskies during the first half at McKale Center in 2019.

More Bill Walton memories from Dave Pasch:

Yes, there will never be another Bill Walton.

More: The best moments from Bill Walton's broadcasting career

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bill Walton tribute: Dave Pasch shares funny messages from TV partner