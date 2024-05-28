Bill Walton tribute: Dave Pasch shares hilarious messages in honor of broadcasting partner

Social media has been flooded with Bill Walton tributes since the announcement of the basketball legend's death at 71 on Monday.

Dave Pasch, who worked with Walton on ESPN college basketball broadcasts, remembered his announcing partner with a series of posts on X, sharing some hilarious texts from Walton through the years.

One of the posts really had us (and others) cracking up.

Pasch posted: "Bill would text me during games I was broadcasting, and pretend he didn’t know I was doing it, but ask if I was watching." and then included some of the texts.

Bill would text me during games I was broadcasting, and pretend he didn’t know I was doing it, but ask if I was watching 🤣 pic.twitter.com/p9DuiufCFA — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 28, 2024

Classic.

Walton, a Basketball Hall of Famer, died Monday following a battle with cancer. He was a popular television analyst who called Pac-12 games on the Pac-12 Network and on ESPN, where he and Pasch grew close.

Pasch also got emotional in his posts, posting in one: "There will never be another Bill. Love you & miss you my friend."

There will never be another Bill. Love you & miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/JiVJyQHIO4 — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 27, 2024

Pasch also revealed that "Bill was an all time ball buster!" with details about their nicknames.

Bill Walton’s nickname for me was “Coal”, and he would call himself “Solar”. He would playfully say I was living in the past, while he was the future. As I was going through many old texts from him, laughing my butt off, this one got me. Bill was an all time ball buster! pic.twitter.com/EejlTMzBKX — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 28, 2024

Pac-12 basketball analysts Bill Walton (left) and Dave Pasch (right) hold up drawings for the camera as the Arizona Wildcats play the Washington Huskies during the first half at McKale Center in 2019.

More Bill Walton memories from Dave Pasch:

Bill would create & print tee-shirts and placards every year we did the Pac 12 tournament, and hand them out to the crew lol. pic.twitter.com/a4dgqgb3DC — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 28, 2024

And the random, out of nowhere texts…man, this is cathartic. Miss and love this guy. pic.twitter.com/IhTT3HuzDy — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 28, 2024

Last one. Made this shirt to wear on our final broadcast, which sadly never happened. pic.twitter.com/nQAWZsmUSN — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 28, 2024

I lied. One more tweet. Because it’s so darn funny 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FpG9vgtsxm — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 28, 2024

Yes, there will never be another Bill Walton.

