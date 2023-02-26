Bill Walton and Ted Robinson recap Oregon’s last-second win vs. Oregon State
Pac-12 Networks Bill Walton and Ted Robinson recapped Oregon men's basketball's 69-67 win over Oregon State in Corvallis on Feb. 25., 2023.
Pac-12 Networks Bill Walton and Ted Robinson recapped Oregon men's basketball's 69-67 win over Oregon State in Corvallis on Feb. 25., 2023.
For the first time in a decade, Indiana has beaten Purdue twice in the regular season. Twitter reacted accordingly.
Michigan State Spartans game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference.
Miami led the Seminoles by 25 points in the second half.
Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to examine the possibility of buying the Washington Commanders. Would he rename the team if he bought it?
Klay Thompson accomplished plenty of NBA history during his 3-point masterclass against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson last year, one of the ways they rolled out the red carpet for him was to give him his own office in the team facility, on the second floor where the Broncos’ coaches and executives have their offices. Some coaches had issues with that. According to TheAthletic.com’s lengthy [more]
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.
The other umpires reportedly apologized for Bucknor's behavior.
Ian Poulter sat on the sofa at the home he still keeps in England last summer weighing more than ever before and sized up yet another sausage sandwich.
Sunday's schedule at Auto Club Speedway now will showcase a doubleheader as rain postponed Saturday's scheduled Xfinity race to Sunday. The 300-miler will be run after the scheduled Cup race.
Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.
“This is one of the rare homes that checks all of the boxes,” the listing agent told Mansion Global.
"That's something that's been going on all year," Oats added.
Chalmers came through eight rounds with the former world champion.
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
Barbora Krejcikova defeated Iga Swiatek to claim the Dubai WTA title on Saturday, becoming just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament For former French Open champion Krejcikova, ranked 30 in the world, it was a sixth career title.It was the first set Swiatek has lost since her Australian Open fourth round defeat to Elena Rybakina last month.
The UFC handed out six post-fight bonuses after Saturday's card – one to each fighter who got a stoppage win.
The Ravens have stayed quiet regarding the offers that previously have been made to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has not been quiet, directly or indirectly leaking bits and pieces of the negotiations to the media. On Friday’s First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that Jackson’s camp reached out with some specific information. First, [more]
The first game between Purdue and IU went to the Hoosiers, but this time around the matchup will be at Mackey Arena. Follow along for live updates.