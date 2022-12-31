Bill Walton: No. 11 UCLA’s ‘willingness to sacrifice for each other’ extends win streak to nine in victory at WSU
Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and Ted Robinson recap No. 11 UCLA men's basketball victory over Washington State on Friday, Dec. 30 in Pullman. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.