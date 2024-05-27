Bill Walton, NBA Hall of Famer and Sportscaster, Dead at 71: 'A Cherished Member of the NBA Family'

Walton won NBA championships with the Celtics and Trail Blazers, before becoming a sportscaster

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Bill Walton in 2023

Bill Walton, who won two NBA championships and was a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, has died at the age of 71, the NBA confirmed on May 27.

Walton died "following a prolonged battle with cancer" while "surrounded by his family," the NBA said in a press release.

"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans."

Silver also highlighted Walton's "zest for life," calling him "always upbeat" and noting his "boundless energy."

Mark Junge/Getty Bill Walton playing for the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977

"As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill's wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues," said Silver.

Walton played for the University of California, Los Angeles in college, leading the team to two national titles before being drafted as the first pick in 1974. With the Portland Trail Blazers, he won a championship in 1977. Nearly a decade later, he won the championship, again, with the Boston Celtics in 1986.

Bettmann/Getty Bill Walton in 1974

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993 after retiring as a player a few years prior.

Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Bill Walton in 2001

He began his broadcasting career in 2002, and commented on the NBA and college basketball for ESPN, ABC, CBS and NBC throughout his on-air tenure.



