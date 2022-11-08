Bill Walton impressed by UCLA's talent, says Bruins are in for 'very special year'
Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and Ted Robinson react to No. 8 UCLA men's basketball's 76-50 season-opening win over Sacramento State.
Oregon State student-athlete Dexter Akanno speaks with Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Dan Belluomini following the Beavers 19-point comeback to defeat Tulsa on Monday, Nov. 7 in Corvallis. Akanno finishes with a career-high 18 points against the Golden Hurricane. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Across-the-board excellence from Jaylen Clark and a standout game from Jaime Jaquez Jr. power UCLA to a 76-50 win over Sacramento State.
In 'The White Lotus' Season 2, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) confronts male nudity more than once. Here's the meaning behind Ethan's (Will Sharpe) nudity in Episode 2.
Steve Wilks has the worst kind of quarterback dilemma on his hands.
Watch Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman spring into action as things spun out of control at BKFC 32 in Orlando.
Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention. Ross marked her sibling's 47th birthday with a special Instagram video that was composed of rare family photos. “Happy birthday my dearest little siste
Sen. Mike Lee said the FBI could be hit with restructuring if Republicans take control of Congress. Possible changes would come after hearings led by a GOP majority.
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade supported her father as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5. Scroll on to see the photo from their father-daughter outing.
After becoming the only president to be impeached twice, Trump is pressing his Capitol Hill allies on whether they’ll do the same to Biden
Jaylen Clark turned in an all-around performance for UCLA in its opener, both good and bad. Clark scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals in the eighth-ranked Bruins 76-50 victory over Sacramento State. The one area coach Mick Cronin was ready to point out though was Clark's five turnovers.
Michael Bisping expects Dustin Poirier to test Michael Chandler's chin at UFC 281.
Sean O'Malley has a plan if champion Aljamain Sterling sits out till mid 2023.
One day after the tragic death of Aaron Carter, the Backstreet Boys, including Nick Carter, paid tribute to the late singer onstage in London.
With the Warriors headed toward another loss, Steph Curry saved the day with another otherworldly performance in a win over the Kings.
What was thought to be a solid Lakers defense may have started to slip over the last few games.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit and won their fourth straight. ''We started out down two touchdowns,'' Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
Steve Kerr offered his thoughts on what the Warriors' lineups looked like Monday night.
Ahead of the Warriors' game against the Kings, Steve Kerr offered insight into the changes he plans to make to the second unit.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. The Jazz made 53 field goals while shooting 56.4% from the field. ''We got literally like 12 guys that can go out there and cause a problem with mismatches or with their abilities on the court,'' point guard Mike Conley said.